The Business Façade Improvement program provides grant funding to business and property owners to improve rental and commercial buildings frontages. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

CRD board highlights: Search and rescue funding applauded

The CRD board of directors expressed their appreciation for the province’s funding

ABC Communications Presentation

Falko Kadenbach, Vice President of ABC Communications, presented to the Cariboo Regional District Board about their projects and operations throughout the region. Their current 4G LTE projects are in Quesnel, Horsefly, Lac La Hache, Deka Lake and Horsefly and they have a pending application for 150 Mile House.

Community Funding Approved

The electoral area directors approved the following funding requests:

• $500 from Electoral Area L to the Lone Butte Historical Association for entertainment and food for the upcoming Lone Butte Rocks event;

• $1,000 from Areas D, E and K for the Eagle View Riding Club to provide prizes for events;

• $500 from Area D to the Wildwood Community and Recreation Association for a children’s festival;

• $500 from Areas D and E for the Afterburn Barrel Race towards barrel race prizes; and

• $850 from Area J for the Tatla Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School to purchase a composter so they can meet their goals of becoming a waste-free school.

READ MORE: Regional topics focus of special meeting held Jan. 17

Business Façade Program

Northern Development Initiative Trust approved the CRD’s application for $20,000 towards facilitating a Business Façade Improvement program in 2019.

The Business Façade Improvement program provides grant funding to business and property owners to improve rental and commercial buildings frontages. Eligible businesses can receive a 50 per cent reimbursement, up to a maximum of $5,000, to complete exterior improvements such as building façades, signage, murals, architectural features, siding, lighting and awnings.

Funding is open to all commercial businesses located within the rural areas of the regional district and is committed on a first-come, first-serve basis (subject to project eligibility and availability of funds). Learn more and download applications forms at cariboord.ca/BFI.

SAR Funding Applauded

The CRD board of directors expressed their appreciation for the province’s funding announcement providing $18.6 million to ground search and rescue groups throughout the province over the next three years.

The board resolved at its March 22 meeting to take a resolution to NCLGA advocating for more provincial funding for search and rescue. Following the province’s announcement, the resolution was deemed no longer necessary.

VFD & SAR Chiefs Appointed

Over the last two board meetings, the CRD directors appointed the chiefs for the regional district’s 14 volunteer fire departments and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue for the next three-year term. Four of the chiefs are new to the role and the remainder are returning for another term.

READ MORE: Representatives appointed; community funding approved

Thank you to the outgoing fire chiefs, as well as our returning and incoming Chiefs for their dedication and service to their communities.

Upcoming McLeese Lake FireSmart meeting

A FireSmart meeting will be hosted at the McLeese Lake Community Hall in early May. The Board approved $300 from the Electoral Area D Initiative fund for the event.

The upcoming meetings for the CCRHD and CRD boards is scheduled for Friday, May 3.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds could tell you when to drive if carbon price law stands, court told
Next story
VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Just Posted

Cariboo communities sees slight increase or decrease in 2019 real estate sales

BC Northern Real Estate Board released its quarterly report for 2019

CRD board highlights: Search and rescue funding applauded

The CRD board of directors expressed their appreciation for the province’s funding

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Keeping children safe from gangs workshops, training coming to Williams Lake

There will be community sessions in Tl’etinqox and the lakecity as well as training in Williams Lake

Plenty of cash, prizes up for grabs as barrel racing spring, summer season approaches

The Eagle View 4D Barrel Racers are ready to ride into the upcoming barrel racing season in Williams Lake.

VIDEO: Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral on fire

Peak of church is undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

B.C. man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP in hospital with pancreatic cancer

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year-old asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

Most Read