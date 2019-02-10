CRD board highlights: Representatives appointed; community funding approved

The OCP outlines the vision and sets policies on a variety of topics in the South Cariboo

The Regional District Board endorsed a corporate communications plan to guide the CRD over the next four years. (Greg Sabatino photo)

This month’s Cariboo Regional District board highlights span from new streetlighting, to grant applications and community funding to multiple organizations throughout the region.

New South Cariboo OCP Adopted

The updated South Cariboo official community plan (OCP) was adopted by the Cariboo Regional District Board of Directors, following public consultation throughout 2016 and 2017.

The OCP outlines the vision and sets policies on a variety of topics in the South Cariboo, including the environment, housing, parks and infrastructure. The Board also uses the plan to guide their decision-making on land use and development applications. View the full OCP at cariboord.ca.

Willoughby Place Streetlighting Considered

Following a request from Area E Director, Angie Delainey, to consider a new streetlighting service, the Regional District Board has directed staff to obtain resident’s permission to provide streetlights for five properties on Willoughby Place, off Dog Creek Road near Williams Lake.

READ MORE: Highlights from the CRD Board December meeting

Staff estimate the service would cost $250 to operate based on current BC Hydro rates. Residents on Willoughby Place will receive more information on the petition process in the coming weeks.

Communications Direction Set for 2019-2022

The Regional District Board endorsed a corporate communications plan to guide the CRD over the next four years.

The plan assesses the Regional District’s current communication efforts, provides insight and direction for communicating with residents in 2019-2022 and identifies specific goals and tactics to move those efforts forward.

Directors Appointed as CRD Representatives

The Board of Directors endorsed the North, South and Central Cariboo Rural Caucus’s recommendations to appoint Electoral Area Directors to sit on various committees in the Cariboo. After each meeting, the representatives forward a report to the Board to keep the Board apprised of the activities of these organizations.

The Directors do not receive any compensation for attending these meetings. The list of appointments is posted at cariboord.ca/board-of-directors.

CRD Submits Grant Applications

The CRD continues to work on finding funding opportunities to support its services. The Board approved an application for $20,000 towards the CRD’s Business Façade Improvement program from Northern Development Initiative Trust. This program supports local business owners as they improve their building frontages. Learn more at cariboord.ca/BFI.

An application will also be submitted for $25,000 from UBCM’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to support the continued improvement of the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre. The funding will be used for portable display and conference equipment and a new mapping printer.

Further, the Board committed an additional $250,000 from its annual allotment of Community Works Funds towards completing the Lexington Water System. The CRD assumed ownership and management of the Lexington water system on Jan. 1, 2019. The system services 28 homes in the Lexington subdivision near Williams Lake.

Board Approves Community Funding

The CRD Directors approved six grants for assistance:

• $1,000 from Electoral Area G to the Mile 108 Parent Advisory Council towards enhancing extracurricular arts and cultural educational events;

• $1,000 from Areas D, E and F to the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club towards installing a cell booster at the trail system clubhouse on Bull Mountain;

• $1,000 from Areas E, F and L in support of the Williams Lake Pride Society’s and Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake’s “CampOUT! in the Cariboo” camp for youth in the Cariboo; and

• $2,813.72 from Electoral Area B for the Bouchie Lake Rural Crime Watch towards equipment and supplies.

The following additional funding requests were also approved:

• An increase to the funding provided to Quesnel Search and Rescue Society for a total annual contribution of $14,750;

• $30,000 from Cariboo Strong funds, along with $10,000 from the Central Cariboo Recreation budget, for Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary’s project to replace the mountain bike bridge in the Williams Lake River Valley; and

Up to $20,000 in Cariboo Strong funding towards the Alexis Creek Community Club’s project to update their outdoor arena, if their other funding sources are confirmed.

Upcoming Meetings:

• Committee of the Whole – Thursday, Feb. 28

• CCRHD & CRD Boards – Friday, March 1

See the full CCRHD and CRD agendas at cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.