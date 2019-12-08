CRD Board Highlights: Regional district applies for business facade grants

The CRD board had two presentations related to invasive animals at its board meeting

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Chair, Margo Wagner, delivered a year-end report at the Dec. 6 Board meeting. She highlighted the relationship-building focus of the Board in the first year of their election term and the regional district’s key accomplishments in 2019. Read the full speech at cariboord.ca.

Presentations on invasive animals

The CRD board had two presentations related to invasive animals at its board meeting. Martina Beck, the Invasive Fauna Unit Head with Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy gave an update on terrestrial and aquatic invasive animals within the region. Specifically, she talked about smallmouth bass, goldfish, feral pigs and zebra and quagga mussels and how reporting from the public helps the Province track invasive animals.

Gail Wallin, executive director with the Invasive Species Council of BC, also discussed non-plant invasive species with the Board. The CRD has contracted the Invasive Species Council to deliver public education and conduct field work related to invasive species in the region. That work includes monitoring lakes for invasive mussels, school visits, outreach events, youth projects, workshops, webinars and educational materials and signs.

To report invasive species, the public is encouraged to use the B.C. Invasive Species app. For more information, visit www.gov.bc.ca/invasive-species.

Community Works funding approved

The board of directors authorized CRD Community Works funding towards a number of projects in the region:

Up to $9,100 for the 100 Mile Community Club to upgrade lighting and other minor services at the 100 Mile Community Hall;

READ MORE: CRD board highlights – 2019 budget approved

Up to $25,500 to the Williams Lake Curling Club for lighting, heating and hot water tank upgrades at the Williams Lake curling arena;

$4,000 to Green Initiatives to provide recycling containers at the Minerals North, 2020 Vision conference in Quesnel from April 29-May 1, 2020; and

$140,000 for a contribution agreement with the Quesnel Curling Club towards upgrading the Quesnel Curling Centre ice plant.

CRD applies for business façade grants

The CRD is applying for funding to support local businesses in the regional district. The Board approved an application to Northern Development Initiative Trust for $20,000 towards the CRD’s 2020 Business Façade Improvement program. This program supports business owners as they improve their building frontages. If the funding is approved, more information about the 2020 program will be posted at cariboord.ca/BFI.

Area H grants for assistance provided

The CRD Directors approved two Area H grants for assistance:

$500 to the Forest Grove Quilting Club towards quilting equipment and supplies; and

Up to $500 for the Forest Grove Legion Ladies Auxiliary towards their children’s Christmas party.

Annual grants for assistance endorsed

Each year, the Regional District gives grants for assistance to groups and organizations that provide a demonstrated benefit to the community. The grants for assistance submission period and deadline are from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 for the following year.

Upon recommendation from the Central Cariboo and South Cariboo Rural Directors Caucuses, the CRD Board approved funding for the 2020 grants for assistance program. In the North Cariboo, grants are coordinated through the Quesnel Foundation.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Society working on 10-part project with Royal Canadian Geographic

Twenty-three grants for assistance applications were approved in the South Cariboo totaling $43,025; eight grants were approved for the Central Cariboo for a total of $40,508. The 2020 recipients can be viewed in the Dec. 6 Board agenda at cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.

Happy Holidays from the CRD

The Board of Directors and staff wish all residents of the Cariboo Chilcotin a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Our CRD offices in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel will be closed for the holidays from 2pm Wednesday, Dec. 24 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. The offices will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2. For community library holiday hours, please contact them directly.

Upcoming Meetings:

Finance/Budget Committee: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Special Board Meeting: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

CCRHD & CRD Meetings: Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

See the full CCRHD and CRD agenda at cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.