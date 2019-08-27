CRD board highlights: Orange Shirt Society working on 10-part project with Royal Canadian Geographic

This includes speaking in 13 cities over four months, a documentary, book promotions

Residential school survivor and founder of Orange Shirt Day Phyllis Webstad and Cariboo Regional Area F director Joan Sorley were in Ottawa this past March to witness the vote passing in the House Of Commons to make National Truth and Reconciliation Day a statutory holiday. Photo submitted

Orange Shirt Day, cannabis and accessible trail funding were just some of the items addressed by the Cariboo Regional District board of directors this month.

On Aug. 23 Phyllis Webstad, Joan Sorley and Janis Bell from the Orange Shirt Society met with the CRD board to provide updates on the society’s activities, including the appointment of Webstad as the executive director.

Sept. 30 is recognized as Orange Shirt Day, which is a day of remembering, recovering and reconciling as Every Child Matters. The Orange Shirt Society is partnering with Royal Canadian Geographic on a 10-part project over the next year.

This includes speaking in 13 cities over four months, a documentary, book promotions and a website of stories from survivors and families to name a few items on their agenda.

The Orange Shirt Society thanked the CRD for their support since the society’s founding in 2013 and requested continued support.

Cannabis bylaws adopted and moratorium lifted

The board of directors approved text amendments in the CRD’s zoning and rural land use bylaws related to cannabis production.

Now, with the CRD, all types of federally-licensed cannabis produciton facilities are allowed within heavy industrial zones.

In June, the CRD board adopted a policy for cannabis retail sales. The policy outlines evaluation criteria for considering cannabis retail sales applications and each proposed location will need to apply for site-specific rezoning.

In conjunction with its new policies and bylaws on cannabis, the CRD board also decided to lift its moratorium on approvals of cannabis retail applications. Learn more about cannabis sales and production in the CRD at cariboord.ca/cannabis.

Funding sought for new accessible trails

The CRD will be submitting an application to the BC Rural Dividend Program for $100,000 in funding for development of three new low mobility trails in the South Cariboo. The proposed trials for completion in 2020 are at the Sulphurous Lake community trail site, Valentine Lake recreation site and the Forest Grove community trail site.

The regional district has embraced the development of an accessible trails network in the Cariboo Chilcotin to increase outdoor wilderness recreation opportunities for people of all mobility levels and to create a niche market to help diversify the local economy.

You can learn more about the CRD’s accessible trails network at cariboord.ca/accessible-trails.

Grants for assistance approved

The CRD directors approved two grants for assistance:

• The Rose Lake/Miocene 4-H Club $1,000 request for ribbons and a gazebo tent for the club’s achievement day. The grant money comes from the Electoral Area F grants for assistance fund.

• A Central Interior Regional 4-H Council request of $1,000 for the purchase of animal-related first aid kits. The funding is provided from the Area D, E, H and L grants for assistance funds.

South Cariboo recreation taxation boundary change

The Regional District Board released an in-camera resolution to potentially hold a referendum in June 2020 regarding changing the taxation boundary of the South Cariboo recreation service. The proposal considers changing the taxation boundary for the South Cariboo recreation service from a limited area surrounding the District of 100 Mile House to include all of South Cariboo Electoral Areas G, H and L.

For more visit cariboord.ca/southcariboorec.

Board of the Road in Tatla Lake Sept .12-13

Twice a year, the regional district board takes their meetings on the road to various communities in the region. This fall, Board on the Road will be in Tatla Lake, which is in Electoral Area J.

Join the board at Tatla Lake Community Hall (16451 Highway 20, Tatla Lake) on Sept. 12 for its Committee of the Whole meeting, which starts at 1 p.m. followed by a free community barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gymkhana Grounds at Martin Lake.

On Sept. 13, the CRD board meetings begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Community Hall.

The Tatla Lake Area Community Association will be hosting the community barbecue and the CRD will be making a donation as a thank you.

Upcoming meetings

The next Board on the Road meeting is being held Sept. 12-13 at the Tatla Lake Community Hall (16451 Highway 20).

• Sept. 12 – 1 p.m. – Committee of the Whole

• Sept. 12 – 5 p.m. – Community BBQ (Gymkhana Grounds)

• Sept. 13 – 9:30 a.m. – Board meetings

See the full CCRHD and CRD agenda at cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.



