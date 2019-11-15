CRD board highlights: Board re-elects Margo Wagner as board chair for 2020

The Regional District Board of Directors also re-elected John Massier as vice-chair

The Regional District Board of Directors re-elected Margo Wagner (Electoral Area H) to serve as Board Chair and re-elected John Massier (Electoral Area C) as Vice-Chair for 2020.

Rikki Beaudet, Community and Indigenous Engagement Advisor with Enbridge, gave the Cariboo Regional District Board an update on their T-South Reliability Expansion Program. Starting Nov. 19, 2019, Enbridge will start clearing the areas at their compressor stations in Australian and 150 Mile House for updating in the spring of 2020.

Todd Hubner, District Manager for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, met with Board of Directors to discuss their offered services. The discussion touched on emergency response, highway expansion and upgrading, land development, maintaining and operations, rehabilitation and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE).

Upgrades funded for Big Creek Community Hall The CRD Board approved $19,300 for the Big Creek Community Association to perform needed electrical and roof upgrades at the Big Creek Community Hall. The funding is allocated from the 2019 Community Hall Improvements envelope of the CRD’s Community Works Fund.

The Regional District Board approved a contribution agreement with the City of Quesnel to support the operation of the Quesnel Regional Airport. It is a three-year agreement for $66,000 annually. The contribution agreement follows the establishment of the Quesnel Regional Airport Contribution function, which was approved in an Oct. 2018 referendum.

The CRD will be applying to the 2019 UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for $115,000. If the application is successful, the CRD will use the funds for volunteer fire department equipment and training, including mental health training, exterior operations training tools and resources for annual testing of equipment.

The CRD Board endorsed the Central Cariboo Joint Committee’s recommendation for 10 fee-for-service agreements, effective Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The agreements are funded via the CRD’s Central Cariboo Arts and Culture function through Electoral Areas D, E and F and the City of Williams Lake. The agreements are administered by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society.

Agreements were made with the following organizations, for a total of $84,500 in funding:

Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin – $38,000

Station House Studio and Gallery Society – $20,000

Community Arts Council of Williams Lake – $7,000

Horsefly Historical Society – $4,000

Likely Chamber of Commerce – $4,000

150 Mile Greenbelt, Trail & Heritage Society – $2,500

Scout Island Nature Centre – $2,500

Women’s Contact Society – $2,000

Arts on the Fly Festival Society – $3,000

Cariboo Festival Society – $1,500

The Board of Directors also approved three grants for assistance:

$192 each from Areas E, G, H, K and L for a total of $960 to the Rocky Mountain Rangers RCACC Parent Support Committee towards casual uniforms/hoodies for cadet comradery and uniformity.

$156 each from Areas E, H, L and K for a total of $624 to the Cadet Society of BC to purchase a replacement computer;

$800 from Area K to the Big Creek Community Association towards the Big Creek Roundup dinner and solar lights to illuminate the grounds surrounding the hall.

Upcoming Meetings:

Finance/Budget Committee: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

CCRHD & CRD Meetings: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

See the full CCRHD and CRD agenda at cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.