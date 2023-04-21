Cariboo Regional District office in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

CRD board approves electoral area directors’ salary increase to $28,900 from $12,900

Other than the cost of living increase there has not been a change in the amount for almost 20 years

The Cariboo Regional District has approved an increase for electoral directors’ salaries to the amount of $28,900.

During the board’s regular meeting Friday, April 14, a base salary increase was approved.

Up until now, directors were receiving $12,900 which put them at the lowest paid in the province.

“I appreciate that the staff report enabled the board to go ahead with approving this considerable raise because we are finally now in the middle of the pack and not at the bottom,” CRD chair Margo Wagner said.

To cover the cost of the increase, taxpayers will see an estimated $2.24 per $100,000 of residential assessment, noted a news release from the CRD.

The change was highlighted as necessary to enable participation by parents, workers, and people from diverse backgrounds in the pursuit of elected office in the regional district, noted the CRD in the news release, adding several directors highlighted a desire to see elections for office because of residents being interested and motivated to pursue it, and cited the 2022 elections as indicative of the need for change.

Only four of the CRD’s electoral areas had elections in 2022. The other eight directors were acclaimed.

It is important the CRD attract younger board members and a wide range of different cultures, ages and educational backgrounds, Wagner said.

“You need to have this variance, it’s important to make sure we are representing everyone,” she added.

The required bylaw amendment for the increase will go to the next board meeting for reading and adoption on Friday, May 5.

