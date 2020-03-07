CRD approves two-year contract for Performances in the Park

The Cariboo Regional District has renewed funding for Performances in the Park. Here Don Alder returned to his home town of Williams Lake to perform in the 2019 concert series. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two years of funding have been renewed for Performances in the Park.

During its regular meeting Friday, March 6, the Cariboo Regional District Board approved renewal of its funding contract with the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society and City of Williams Lake for delivering Performances in the Park for $15,000 each year.

Performances in the Park is a free family event well attended in Williams Lake every Thursday for eight weeks throughout the summer. It provides excellent opportunities for local artists to perform.

CRD helps fund 2020 Stampede Parade

Directors approved $10,000 in funding to the Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary Club for the 2020 Stampede Parade. The funds will be provided through the Central Cariboo allocation of Cariboo Strong Funds.

Grants for assistance approved

The CRD Directors approved the following grants for assistance:

$500 from the Electoral Area D, E and F grants for assistance funds towards the 2020 Afterburn Slot Barrel Races;

$1,000 from Electoral Area G to the Lac La Hache Community Club to install a new sign at the thrift store;

$1,000 from Area F to the Rose Lake Miocene 4-H Club for their Easter Petting Zoo as for the first time the club will have to look at an alternative venue because Boitanio Mall is no longer suitable with much of the mall area being closed off.

Area F director Maureen LeBourdais said the petting zoo will probably be held in the Cariboo Memorial Complex arena.

$1,000 from Electoral Areas D and E to the Eagle View 4D Barrel Races for the annual Horsin’ Around the Cariboo event.

UBCM application submitted for 2020 funding

The Regional District is submitting an application to the UBCM 2020 Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for $19,096. If approved, the funding will be used for continued improvements in the operation of the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre. In 2019, the Regional District was successful in obtaining the maximum funding under this program.

Fire truck AAPs successful

In February and March, the CRD held alternative approval processes (AAPs) to use 10-year debt financing to purchase fire engines for the Barlow Creek and Deka Lake volunteer fire departments. With no opposition forms received, the CRD will purchase the new fire engines this year.



