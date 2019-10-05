CRD approves funding for several inatives and projects

The board also held a special board meeeting on Oct. 3 to hear from delegations

This month the Cariboo Regional District approved and renewed several projects and iniatives to finacially enrich the Cariboo.

Special Board meeting presentations

In addition to its regular meetings, the Cariboo Regional District Board held a special board meeting on Oct. 3 to hear from delegations. They had discussions with the Cariboo area managers from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development about the state of forestry in the region and maintenance of forest service roads.

They also had a presentation from Amy Thacker, executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association also talking about forest service roads, marketing the region and upcoming opportunities for tourism operators.

Interior Health projects funded

Over the past fiscal 2018/2019 year, the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District has contributed over $500,000 to several Interior Health projects. Those projects have included a building management system replacement and ultrasound machine at Cariboo Memorial Hospital, a telehealth expansion and an access control system upgrade and physiological monitoring system at the 100 Mile House hospital.

Forest Grove telecommunications tower endorsed

Telus completed its public consultation process regarding installing a wireless communications tower at 4592 Chuckwagon Trail in Forest Grove and provided the results to the CRD Board. The Board endorsed constructing the tower at that location.

Upgrades funded at Gavin Lake

The board approved a $20,000 Community Works funding grant to the Gavin Lake Forest Education Society. The society plans to use the grant to install new water-saving fixtures and appliances and new insulated emergency exit doors in their hall and washhouse.

Contribution agreements renewed

The CRD Board approved renewing several contribution agreements:

A contribution agreement with the 100 Mile Development Corporation for the South Cariboo Visitor Centre. The agreement is for three years in the amount of $31,000 per year.

A Central Cariboo Victim Services contribution agreement with the City of Williams Lake. It is a three-year agreement for $24,750 each year.

An agreement with the City of Williams Lake on a Community Transit Partnership, which includes HandyDart services, for three years at $11,000 per year.

The Cemetery Services agreement with the City of Williams Lake for $17,000 per year over the next three years.

Upcoming meetings:

Finance/Budget Committee: Thurs., Oct. 24 @ 1 p.m.

CCRHD & CRD Meetings: Fri., Oct. 25 @ 9:30/9:45 a.m.

See the full CCRHD and CRD agenda at cariboord.ca/agendasminutes.