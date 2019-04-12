150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan McCarthy has been reappointed for another three-year term alongside 13 other new and old VFD Chiefs. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

CRD announces new fire chief appointments

These chiefs, old and new, will serve with 14 volunteer fire departments until March 30, 2022

Fire chiefs have been appointed for the Cariboo Regional District’s (CRD) 14 volunteer fire departments (VFD) and the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue by the CRD Board this month

The chiefs were appointed by the CRD for three-year terms and began their service April 1, 2019, and will hold office until March 31, 2022. The Wildwood VFD held an election for their chief while the remaining chiefs were all acclaimed.

“Welcome to our new Fire Chiefs – Chris Haddad at 108 Mile, Jim Sales at Ten Mile, Lance Wilkins at West Fraser, and Brad Elliott at Wildwood – and congratulations to all our returning Chiefs,” CRD Chair Margo Wagner said. “Our Board and staff are looking forward to working with our new slate of Chiefs over the next three years.”

Wagner also wished to thank the outgoing chiefs for their dedication and in many cases years of volunteer service. She said that the CRD cannot thank them and all of the volunteer firefighters and rescue service members enough for their service and commitment to these vital services.

Alongside this announcement, the CRD welcomes Kathy Ferguson aboard as its regional fire services supervisor. She will be working closely with all of the CRD’s fire and search and rescue departments in a supportive role on the administration, financial and training side of things.

Anyone interested in finding out more or joining one of the CRD’s fire department or emergency services is encouraged to do so by checking out cariboord.ca/firedepartments.

The appointed Chiefs broken down by Department are as follows.

108 Mile VFD-Chris Haddad (new)

150 Mile VFD-Stan McCarthy

Barlow Creek-VFD Jerrod Dreveski

Bouchie Lake-VFD Jeff Lefebvre

Deka Lake VFD-Al Boyce

Forest Grove VFD-Aron Zablotny

Interlakes VFD-Eric de Vries

Kersley VFD-Steve Koning

Lone Butte-VFD-Jon Grieve

Lac La Hache VFD-Terry Murphy

Miocene VFD-Jason Ward

Ten Mile VFD-Jim Sales (new)

West Fraser VFD-Lance Wilkins (new)

Wildwood VFD-Brad Elliott (new)

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue-Rick White


