CRD activates emergency operations centre, high streamflow advisories issued

The Cariboo Regional District has its emergency operations centre Friday, June 3.

“Due to a low-pressure system expected to impact the province today and into the weekend, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the region, the Cariboo Regional District has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at a Level 1, in preparedness/response to forecasted weather trends across the region,” said Stephanie Masun, manager of the CRD emergency program services in a news release.

With several high streamflow advisories issued by the British Columbia River Forecast Centre, the CRD is advising the public to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers.

For anyone whose home or businesses is being affected by flooding, sand and sandbags are available through the EOC.

To check for availability of sand or sandbags in your area call the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.

For anyone who has not done so already, registration is available for the Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency Notification System to receive a text, call or email regarding evacuation alerts and orders or other emergency updates.

People living near water bodies can take some precautions to reduce the risk associated with a flood such as:

Prepare personal emergency supply kits for your home, car, and work (plan for at least a three-day supply of food and water for each family member).

Keep important paperwork in watertight containers and have a record of your valuables in a safe place.

Watch for warning signs: increase in height and intensity of water flows, mudslides, debris in creeks, colour changes in water or leaning trees.

Know that banks of rivers and streams may be unstable and dangerous, keep a safe distance away from fast flowing water.



