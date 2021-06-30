Crash closes Highway 97 in Quesnel

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision

Highway 97 is blocked in both directions in Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Highway 97 in the north of Quesnel is blocked in both directions as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash.

Multiple ambulances, police and the Quesnel Fire Department are on the scene, treating multiple patients. The crash is located on top of a hill, just past Lear Road, on Keis Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m.

The crash is just north of Lear Road in Quesnel.

There is no word on if there were any serious injuries in the crash

