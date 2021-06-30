Highway 97 is blocked in both directions in Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Highway 97 is blocked in both directions in Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Crash closes Highway 97 in Quesnel

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision

Highway 97 in the north of Quesnel is blocked in both directions as emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash.

Multiple ambulances, police and the Quesnel Fire Department are on the scene, treating multiple patients. The crash is located on top of a hill, just past Lear Road, on Keis Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m.

The crash is just north of Lear Road in Quesnel.

There is no word on if there were any serious injuries in the crash

