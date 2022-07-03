People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Coquihalla facing long delays

A challenging day for those returning home from Canada Day long weekend vacations

Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap in Revelstoke as of 5 p.m. after a crash late Sunday afternoon.

An air ambulance has landed on Highway 1 near the Enchanted Forest.

DriveBC is reporting the closure around 3:10 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to re-open.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory has been issued for southbound of Highway 5 where vehicles can expect delays of up to two hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between Merritt and Hope.

The Coquihalla is at a crawl with extremely long lineups before Coldwater Road to the single lane at Juliet bridge.

Long weekend traffic, coupled with bad weather in the Southern Interior has made for a long drive home for many vacationers.

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

READ MORE: Rain brings new high riverflow advisories

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashHighway 5Traffic

Previous story
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers in Italy
Next story
BREAKING: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

Emergency Health Services respond to a double shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon, July 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Stampede)
BREAKING: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

Dustin Duffy is a second generation rodeo stock contractor, and his sons are now working with him as well. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Taking stock – winding down from the 94th Williams Lake Stampede

The calm before the storm. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A look behind the scenes at the 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede

Denise Swampy of Williams Lake competes in the Ladies Break-Away Roping Saturday, July 2 at the Williams Lake Stampede. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Saturday, third performance, action-packed at 94th Williams Lake Stampede