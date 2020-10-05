A transport truck hauling lumber was involved in a collision with another transport truck, north of Williams Lake on Highway 97, Monday, Oct. 5. (Photo submitted)

Crash between two transport trucks closes Highway 97 north of Williams Lake

No word on when the highway will re-open

Highway 97 is closed in both directions Monday morning, Oct. 5, due to a motor vehicle incident involving two transport trucks.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said one person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The highway, two kilometres south of Blue Lake Road, is closed until further notice.

The two transport trucks, travelling in opposite directions, made a contact at a bend in the road.

The incident caused the lumber truck to crash into a nearby field, spilling its load.

DriveBC reported some areas had foggy patches this morning, although it is unknown what caused the crash.

More to come

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Highway 97 is closed north of Williams Lake until further notice due to a collision between two transport trucks. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Just Posted

Crash between two transport trucks closes Highway 97 north of Williams Lake

No word on when the highway will re-open

Stolen truck recovered of north Williams Lake

The vehicle was taken Sept. 29 or 30

Cariboo Friendship Society celebrates renovations, 51 years of service in Williams Lake

A small celebration was held recently

FireSmart Feature: Steve Dodge and composite decking

Dodge replaced an aging wood deck with one made of composite, fire-resistant materials.

DOWN TO EARTH: You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone

Let’s start from the fact that having clean air to breathe and safe water to drink is essential

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Most Read