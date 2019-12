An assessment is in process

A CP Rail train has been hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke. (CP Rail file photo)

A CP Rail train has been hit by an avalanche in Glacier National Park, east of Revelstoke.

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

According to a statement from CP Rail, there were no injuries to the crew and CP crews have been deployed to the site and are making initial assessments of the situation.

More information to come.

