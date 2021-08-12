A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Coyote attacks boy, 5, sparking warning for public to avoid Stanley Park

Incident was the latest in a series of attacks by coyotes in the Vancouver park

The public is being warned to stay away from Stanley Park after a five-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote on Tuesday (Aug. 10) night.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, the family was walking at Prospect Point at about 9 p.m. The boy was running ahead of his family when the coyote lunged at him and bit his leg.

The parents were able to chase the animal away and the boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, treated and then released.

The ConservationOfficer Service reiterated a warning for the public to stay away from Stanley Park and has euthanized multiple coyotes. The attack this week is the latest in a series which has seen several joggers sent to hospital, as well as a toddler.

READ MORE: Warning about aggressive coyotes after toddler attacked, bitten, in Stanley Park

READ MORE: Man on scooter collides with, punches coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Wildlife

Previous story
British Columbians most worried about climate change nationally: poll
Next story
3 infection detecting dogs in B.C. can now sniff out COVID-19

Just Posted

Bella Coola RCMP are heading up a search for missing boaters. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP search for victims after fishing boat capsizes on Bella Coola River

B.C. Wildfire is currently implementing the use of controlled ignitions to fight the Flat Lake Wildfire that created a large plume of smoke visible from Exeter Road. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hand, aerial ignitions conducted on Flat Lake wildfire

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall

Horsefly 4-H Club member Riata Seelhof enters the ring to sell her Grand Champion steer, with the help of district 4-H president Ross Stafford, at the 63rd Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale Monday night at the Williams Lake Stockyards. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)(Angie Mindus photo)
63rd annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale a resounding success