Cowboy poet recites poem for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday of incorporation

Cowboy poet Frank Gleeson prepares to share the poem he wrote for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday celebration held Wednesday, March 15 at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kelly Wahls, Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin president, left, Karena Sokolan, Williams Lake Stampede Royalty, Lorne Doerkson, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA and city councillor Scott Nelson cut the cake for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cecelia Jaeger, Reta Seibert, Shirley O’Connor and Pam Mahon attend the city’s 94th birthday celebration. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin was busy Wednesday, March 15, with a 94th birthday celebration for the city. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Once again Williams Lake cowboy poet Frank Gleeson has written a poem to celebrate the city’s birthday of incorporation as a village in 1929.

Gleeson recited the poem during a 94th birthday celebration held Wednesday, March 15 at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin.

“I wrote this one the other day,” he said, noting he has written about 20 for the city’s birthdays by now.

Gleeson said long ago he learned just to be himself and has never looked back.

“It’s the best way to be.”

Museum president Kelly Wahls welcomed everyone to the celebration.

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce second vice-president Sandi Jesse brought greetings from the chamber and said she has lived in Williams Lake all her life.

“It’s a wonderful place to live, work and play and I’m thankful to have this opportunity today to celebrate Williams Lake’s birthday.”

City coun. Scott Nelson brought greetings on behalf of the city, noting the rest of the city council members are attending local government training in Prince George.

“They wanted to say hello to everybody,” Nelson said.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said he moved to Williams Lake 25 years ago.

“This is without question an amazing place, the museum has done an amazing job.

Around 50 people attended the celebration and enjoyed a piece of cake and a cup of coffee or tea.

The event was sponsored by PMG Communications, owned by Patti Gerhardi.

Gleeson shared his poem with the Tribune.

94th birthday of Williams Lake

Now there’s a town that’s been around

seems forever more

It’s our home, we’ll never roam

It’s one we all adore

Whether you buy a house

or hunt a grouse

If you want to explore

Williams Lake has it all

Just outside your door.

When people come to visit

and they will all pray

See what we have to offer

They all want to stay

See, it became a town back in 1929

But, way back in the mining days

many miners and ranchers came to town.

We’ve got this great Stampede put on every year

The people come to see it and travel far and near

And if you’re doing shopping

no need to travel round

If you need a pickup truck or mini skirt

they’ve got it all in town.

We’ve got logging, we’ve got ranching

snowmobiling in the hills

People need these good paying jobs

so they can pay their bills

They say some towns are failing

see, it’s the way it’s going

But we hope and pray

Williams Lake stays strong

and just keeps on growing.

So, when people say move away

there’s other places we prefer

I say why would you want to leave

we’ve got it all right here

Frank Gleeson, March 2023

Cowboy poet

