Cowboy poet recites poem for Williams Lake’s 94th birthday of incorporation

Once again Williams Lake cowboy poet Frank Gleeson has written a poem to celebrate the city’s birthday of incorporation as a village in 1929.
Gleeson recited the poem during a 94th birthday celebration held Wednesday, March 15 at the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin.
“I wrote this one the other day,” he said, noting he has written about 20 for the city’s birthdays by now.
Gleeson said long ago he learned just to be himself and has never looked back.
“It’s the best way to be.”
Museum president Kelly Wahls welcomed everyone to the celebration.
Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce second vice-president Sandi Jesse brought greetings from the chamber and said she has lived in Williams Lake all her life.
“It’s a wonderful place to live, work and play and I’m thankful to have this opportunity today to celebrate Williams Lake’s birthday.”
City coun. Scott Nelson brought greetings on behalf of the city, noting the rest of the city council members are attending local government training in Prince George.
“They wanted to say hello to everybody,” Nelson said.
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said he moved to Williams Lake 25 years ago.
“This is without question an amazing place, the museum has done an amazing job.
Around 50 people attended the celebration and enjoyed a piece of cake and a cup of coffee or tea.
The event was sponsored by PMG Communications, owned by Patti Gerhardi.
Gleeson shared his poem with the Tribune.
94th birthday of Williams Lake
Now there’s a town that’s been around
seems forever more
It’s our home, we’ll never roam
It’s one we all adore
Whether you buy a house
or hunt a grouse
If you want to explore
Williams Lake has it all
Just outside your door.
When people come to visit
and they will all pray
See what we have to offer
They all want to stay
See, it became a town back in 1929
But, way back in the mining days
many miners and ranchers came to town.
We’ve got this great Stampede put on every year
The people come to see it and travel far and near
And if you’re doing shopping
no need to travel round
If you need a pickup truck or mini skirt
they’ve got it all in town.
We’ve got logging, we’ve got ranching
snowmobiling in the hills
People need these good paying jobs
so they can pay their bills
They say some towns are failing
see, it’s the way it’s going
But we hope and pray
Williams Lake stays strong
and just keeps on growing.
So, when people say move away
there’s other places we prefer
I say why would you want to leave
we’ve got it all right here
Frank Gleeson, March 2023
Cowboy poet
