Cow Moose Sign Project creator Dan Simmons is taking his advocacy to the next level, with a quiet demonstration along Highway 97 South in Williams Lake Wednesday, Sept. 9. (Photo submitted)

Cow Moose Sign Project founder continues to protest cow moose hunt in B.C.

Dan Simmons hoping to stop ‘cow and calf moose cull’

Dan Simmons is hoping to catch the attention of provincial leaders around the issue of cow and calf moose hunting in B.C.

Founder of the Cow Moose Sign Project which has gained momentum since its inception in 2015, Simmons has recently amped up his efforts.

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, he stood along the boulevard on Highway 97 near the Tourism Discovery Centre in Williams Lake with hand-made signs calling on Premier John Horgan and forests minister Doug Donaldson to stop the cow and calf moose cull.

“You are ignoring and not listening. Reverse your decision. Do the right thing,” stated one of the signs.

A hunter and former guide, Simmons penned a letter to the Williams Lake Tribune in May, airing his frustrations with the government’s 400 tentative authorizations for cow or calf moose for 2020, up from 340 in 2019.

His campaign has gained support from the B.C. Liberals and local First Nations.

Read more: Cow moose campaign gets political support in bid to shut down B.C.’s antlerless hunt

Last week, Soda Creek Indian Band Kukpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars announced her community supported the signage project and was installing a billboard promoting the protection of cow moose.

Read more: Billboard promoting the protection of cow moose latest to be installed along Highway 97

With files from Angie Mindus and Rebecca Dyok.


