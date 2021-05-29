Cow moose, calf protection focus of Ulkatcho First Nation

Lynda Price, Chief of Ulkatcho First Nation, left, Dylan Walsh, principal of Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School, Lewis Budgell, UFN education director, Gary Holte, UFN Elders’ Executive Council, Mabelene Leon, UFN Council and Allen Louie, UFN Council stand with their new signs. (Photo submitted)Lynda Price, Chief of Ulkatcho First Nation, left, Dylan Walsh, principal of Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School, Lewis Budgell, UFN education director, Gary Holte, UFN Elders’ Executive Council, Mabelene Leon, UFN Council and Allen Louie, UFN Council stand with their new signs. (Photo submitted)
Chief Lynda Price explains to the Anahim Lake students what happens when a cow moose lives for 10 years and how the preserved life expands the moose herd. UFN Councilors Allen Louie and Mabelene Leon; and UFN Elders’ Executive Council member Gary Holte support educating students about protecting the cow and calf moose.Chief Lynda Price explains to the Anahim Lake students what happens when a cow moose lives for 10 years and how the preserved life expands the moose herd. UFN Councilors Allen Louie and Mabelene Leon; and UFN Elders’ Executive Council member Gary Holte support educating students about protecting the cow and calf moose.
Allen Louie, UFN Council and Lynda Price, UFN Chief, drum a Dakelh Carrier Song on the importance of learning about customs and traditional ecological knowledge. Gary Holte, UFN Elder’s Executive Council and Mabelene Leon, UFN Council with Education Portfolio and Language and Culture portfolio look on along with Lewis Budgell, UFN Education Director. (Photo submitted)Allen Louie, UFN Council and Lynda Price, UFN Chief, drum a Dakelh Carrier Song on the importance of learning about customs and traditional ecological knowledge. Gary Holte, UFN Elder’s Executive Council and Mabelene Leon, UFN Council with Education Portfolio and Language and Culture portfolio look on along with Lewis Budgell, UFN Education Director. (Photo submitted)
Dan Simmons (right) and his spouse Vivian are thrilled with the support the Cow Moose Sign project has received. Signs have recently been delivered to Ulkatcho First Nation west of Williams Lake, and the McLeod Indian Band north of Prince George. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Dan Simmons (right) and his spouse Vivian are thrilled with the support the Cow Moose Sign project has received. Signs have recently been delivered to Ulkatcho First Nation west of Williams Lake, and the McLeod Indian Band north of Prince George. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Earlier this month students at Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School learned about the importance of protecting the cow and calf moose population.

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) Chief Lynda Price said members of council, along with the UFN Elders Council executive held an education information session with the students on Wednesday, May 5.

“We recently ordered five signs to place along Highway 20 to encourage people to protect cow and calf moose to ensure a healthy herd moving into the future,” Price said. “We are pleased to support the Moose Sign Project which Dan Simmons initiated.”

Traditionally the UFN community has relied on moose for seasonal sustenance gathering activities and Price said moose need to be respected and protocols for harvesting need to be followed, which include protecting and preserving the cows and calves.

“At least 30 First Nations are supporting our project right now and it’s going to continue,” Simmons said with his spouse Vivian.

“It’s outstanding so I’m really happy.”

Read more: Williams Lake rally to oppose cow moose and calf hunt

Read more: Cow calf moose mural looms large in Williams Lake


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First Nationswildlife enforcement

Previous story
Search continues for missing woman north of Lac La Hache
Next story
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

Just Posted

Lynda Price, Chief of Ulkatcho First Nation, left, Dylan Walsh, principal of Anahim Lake Elementary Junior Secondary School, Lewis Budgell, UFN education director, Gary Holte, UFN Elders’ Executive Council, Mabelene Leon, UFN Council and Allen Louie, UFN Council stand with their new signs. (Photo submitted)
Cow moose, calf protection focus of Ulkatcho First Nation

Chief Lynda Price said the community purchased five signs to place along Highway 20

Dan Hutchings, the Williams Lake Kidney Walk Volunteer Team Lead with the Kidney Foundation of Canada, is encouraging residents to take part in this year’s annual Kidney Walk on Sunday, June 6 — taking place virtually this year again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lakecity resident battling kidney disease encourages annual walk participation

“I was healthy my whole life up until then [2008],” Hutchings said.

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

Open burning (Black Press Media)
BC Wildfire Service expands Category 3 open fire prohibition

Prohibition is to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety

Oliver Rujanschi (Photo submitted)
Search and rescue, RCMP, respond to report of missing person in Williams Lake

“[We] will be conducting grid searches within and beyond the City limits today.”

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The best way forward is to provide supports to the Tk’emlúps nation and those who may have lost a loved one, says Terry Teegee

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Most Read