JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)

COVID rapid tests in long-term care key during vaccine rollout: B.C. care providers

‘Getting kits into the hands of care providers should be a top priority,’ says former Health Minister

Seniors’ care providers in B.C. are urging the province to provide rapid COVID-19 tests for staff, residents and caregivers who have not yet been vaccinated.

B.C. has access to the antigen tests, made available by Health Canada, but that tool to combat COVID spread isn’t being used in non-government long-term care homes, says BC Care Providers Association CEO Terry Lake.

“It’s now time,” the former B.C. MLA urged in a statement Tuesday (Jan. 19).

A rapid testing strategy is crucial in detecting asymptomatic healthcare workers providing care to populations more susceptible to complications from the virus, Lake added.

“With 1.3-million rapid test kits purchased by the federal government currently warehoused in B.C. and ready for use, getting the kits into the hands of seniors’ care providers should be a top priority for preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2.”

READ MORE: One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

A localized rapid test pilot, launched in December, saw long-term care providers in five Vancouver facilities tested for COVID-19.

As a result, the program identified “multiple asymptomatic COVID-19 positive healthcare staff,” Lake said.

Provinces such as Nova Scotia have implemented a COVID-19 antigen rapid test strategy in long-term care environments.

During the pandemic, Health Canada purchased nearly 11 million Abbott Panbio antigen tests, distributing them to each province on a per capita basis.

“We know that rapid antigen testing two-to-three times per week among care staff that has not been vaccinated can be managed effectively,” Lake said.

So far, Fraser Health has completed 151 vaccine clinics for long-term care and assisted living in the health region, as part of first phase in B.C.’s vaccine rollout plan.

WATCH: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.


sarahleonagrochowski@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC HealthCoronavirusSeniorsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Just Posted

Robert Dale Stanton of Clinton was last heard from on Jan. 9, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. (Photo credit: RCMP)
Police ask for help in locating missing Clinton man

Robert Dale Stanton was last heard from on Jan. 9 and is believed to be in the Clinton/70 Mile area

From the peak of Mica Mountain in the scenic Cariboo Mountain Range, which has a view of the distant mountains in the Clearwater area, including Raft and Trophy mountains.
Teen snowmobiler says South Cariboo SAR ‘real heroes’

Youth built a snow cave after getting separated from his friends, family

Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation is separated from the nearest town of Williams Lake by a rough gravel road. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Fires, flooding, and more: Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation seeks to move forward in changing times

Cumulative impact study launched

Laura Ball (from left), Simone Groundwater and Steve Carpenter curling during the final bonspiel of the 2020 season, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With uncertainty regarding what the future holds surrounding gatherings and organized sporting events, the Williams Lake Curling Club has made the decision to cancel the rest of its 2020/21 season. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Curling Club ends season amid pandemic uncertainty

WLCC will now look to the resumption of curling in the fall

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson gave a brief update Monday night, Jan. 18. (MLA Lorne Doerkson Facebook photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin MLA gives latest COVID-19 update

On Monday, vaccinations were given to 136 front line health care workers

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
COVID rapid tests in long-term care key during vaccine rollout: B.C. care providers

‘Getting kits into the hands of care providers should be a top priority,’ says former Health Minister

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. turns to second doses of COVID-19 vaccine as supplies slow

Pfizer shipments down until February, to be made up in March

B.C.’s Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training announced funding to train community mental health workers at four B.C. post-secondary institutions. (Stock photo)
B.C. funding training of mental health workers at four post-secondary institutions

Provincial government says pandemic has intensified need for mental health supports

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
No Pfizer vaccines arriving in Canada next week; feds still expect 4M doses by end of March

More cases of U.K. variant, South African variant found in Canada

(Pxhere.com)
Couple fined $460 after pretending to cough at customers in Vancouver gym: police

Man, 60, and woman, 25, were not wearing masks

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadians who have had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, experts say

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were found to have a 95 per cent efficacy

An empty Peel and Sainte-Catherine street is shown in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Poll finds strong support for COVID-19 curfews despite doubts about effectiveness

The poll suggests 59 per cent remain somewhat or very afraid of contracting COVID-19

Most Read