COVID outbreak at Quesnel hospital declared over

Northern Health has not detected any new cases since mid-October

Northern Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel over.

In an email update, Northern Health said no new cases of the virus have been detected since mid-October. The outbreak was declared in the inpatient unit on Oct. 14.

A total of ten people tested positive in the outbreak, five patients and five staff. One of the patients who tested positive died.

“Northern Health extends condolences to the families, friends and caregivers of the patient who passed away,” the email reads.

“Northern Health also wishes to thank the hardworking nurses, staff and physicians who have continued to provide excellent care in these challenging circumstances.”

A list of all outbreaks in the northern region is available on Northern Health’s website at www.northernhealth.ca/health-topics/public-exposures-and-outbreaks.

