Caren Pritchard hopes Williams Lake residents will join her in ‘making some noise’ for essential workers at 7 p.m. (Photo submitted)

COVID-19: Williams Lake resident encourages everyone to ‘make some noise’ for essential workers

At 7 p.m. honk your horn, holler or clap your hands

Williams Lake resident Caren Pritchard wants Williams Lake to join the make-some-noise-for-our-essential-service-workers movement, which encourages those who are staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic to all, individually but collectively, step outside at 7 p.m. to sound their support.

“Let’s make some noise for all of them,” Pritchard said. “Whoever is out there still working to keep us safe, and fed and healthy.”

Pritchard would like to hear as many people as possible, from where ever they are, clap, hoot and holler, bang pots and pans or honk their horns for our health care workers, grocery store clerks, RCMP and everyone else going above and beyond during this global crisis.

Read More: 55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

Pritchard was raised in Williams Lake, and has raised her own family in the lakecity. She is self-isolating and said it’s tough to wrap her mind around what’s happening around the world with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s surreal,” said Pritchard of the situation. “And the uncertainty of it can be overwhelming.”

In her immediate family, Pritchard has teachers, a pregnant nurse and massage therapist all impacted through work by COVID-19. The pandemic has also changed the way she stays connected with her grandchildren, by keeping her physical distance, and her daughter’s summer wedding has been put on hold for now.

“It’s just sad that these decisions have to be made, but they do because we just don’t know what the future holds for us. (This disease) has just made the world very, very small.”

Pritchard reminds everyone to be kind and patient with each other during these stressful times, and encourages them all to make some noise tonight, and every night at 7 p.m. moving forward, and post it on local social media channels.

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

