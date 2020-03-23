COVID-19: Williams Lake RCMP close detachment front door access

Public can still make reports using phone outside of main entrance if necessary

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Williams Lake RCMP has closed front door access to prevent any potential spread of the virus to the interior of a RCMP building.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said the service delivery model will not be compromised as the public can still make reports or obtain necessary information at the detachment by using the phone located outside the main entrance.

By utilizing this phone on site, it will put them in touch with a call taker.

For non emergency reports, the public can dial 250-392-6211 and is also reminded to dial 911 for any emergencies.

Minor crimes can also be reported online at williamslake.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca., a service announced last Friday.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their patience and continued support on enhancing the public safety of our Community and Detachment employees during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pelley said.



