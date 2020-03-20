COVID-19: Williams Lake closes playgrounds, while trails, public parks remain open

Director of municipal services says City wants to ensure public safety during pandemic

Effective Friday, March 21 at 5 p.m. all playgrounds, including Kiwanis Park, in Williams Lake are closed to the public. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Following the advice of the provincial health officer the City of Williams Lake is closing all public playgrounds, effective 5 p.m. Friday, March 20.

“This is the latest step that the City is taking to ensure public safety and community well being are at the forefront during the COVID-19 situation,” said Gary Muraca, Director of Municipal Services.

“We still have an abundance of parks, open spaces and trails that you can enjoy with your family while following proper social distancing requirements. We just want to reduce the possibility of individuals coming into contact with COVID-19 from high-touch surfaces such as playground equipment.”

All public parks in the City of Williams Lake remain open at this time; this includes areas such as Scout Island and the River Valley Trail.

Residents can continue to enjoy public parks, trails and natural spaces in the Williams Lake area while following the required safety measures as directed by local and provincial health authorities, Muraca added.

