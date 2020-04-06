COVID-19: Williams Lake 83rd annual Bull Show and Sale goes online only

The event is one ranchers look forward to every year

A time-honoured tradition for ranchers in Western Canada is the latest to be impacted by COVID-19.

The historic, Williams Lake 83rd annual Bull Sale will be going online only due to the ongoing pandemic.

The annual sale, which combines business with an enjoyable social experience for bull buyers and sellers, is set for April 17, with all other activities around the event cancelled.

“With all that is going on in the world and here in B.C., the Williams Lake Bull Sale Association directors have made the decision to have the 83rd Annual Bull Sale an online sale only through www.teamactionsales.com to protect the safety of everyone involved; our contributors, our sponsors, staff at BC Livestock Producers Coop, and our potential buyers,” states BC Livestock’s website. No bulls or heifers will be at Williams Lake Stockyards for viewing.

The prized bull show and sale is one of the top selling all breed sales in Canada which showcases on average 175 Angus and Hereford bulls as well as a handful of Shorthorn, Charolais, Simmental and Gelbvieh breeds every year.

As it is also one of the last bull sales of the season, the show and sale always attracts interested buyers from across the province. The bull sale also hosts a social meet and greet as well as a popular agricultural trade show, all of which are cancelled.

The transition to online only was a very easy solution for directors as buyers have been able to participate in the sale online in years’ past. Interested buyers are asked to register with www.teamauctionsales.com in order to view pictures and information of all animals consigned to this sale. Buyers can also contact any of the Williams Lake Bull Sale Association’s sales reps to make a purchase.

