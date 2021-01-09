COVID-19 violators fined by Alexis Creek RCMP over holiday season

Officers in Alexis Creek handed out fines for COVID-19 violations over the Christmas holidays.

RCMP Sgt. Trevor Romanchych said the resident of a home at Anaham Meadows was given a $2,300 fine for hosting or organizing an event that does not comply with the provincial health officer’s (PHO) orders.

An additional four tickets of $230 tickets were handed out to patrons or attendees at the event who also did not comply with the PHO orders.

Romanchych said officers did not go out looking for COVID-19 violators, but instead were called to investigate other matters and discovered the blatant violations in the process.

Coronavirus