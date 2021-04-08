COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Cariboo-Chilcotin

A larger vaccination clinic will open at TRU Williams Lake on Monday, April 12

Chilcotin rancher Doug Schuk, left, is vaccinated by nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon at the Tatla Lake Community Hall COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, April 6. (Photo submitted)

So far more than 2,200 residents in the Cariboo Chilcotin health region have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, April 6, Interior Health confirmed 2,060 people in Williams Lake, 69 in Big Lake and 100 in Horsefly have been vaccinated since the rollout began in late December.

That does not include numbers for the West Chilcotin Health Centre’s Tatla Lake and Alexis Creek vaccine clinics taking place this week or numbers of people vaccinated in First Nations communities.

A community vaccine clinic will be opening at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus on Monday, April 12.

Starting April 7 anyone born in 1951 or earlier, Aboriginal persons 18 years and older, or people who are clinically extremely vulnerable and received a patient invitation letter could book an appointment.

This can be done by registering online at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca with a personal health number or by phoning 1-833-838-2323 seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interior Health reported another sharp rise in COVID-19 numbers and a pair of ongoing outbreaks at two Okanagan hospitals on Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, reported 106 new cases for Tuesday, for a total of 678 active cases in Interior Health.

A total of 8,992 cases have been reported in the Interior Health region since the pandemic began over a year ago.

Dr. Henry also reported 1,068 new cases in B.C. overall, including 33 epi-linked cases, for a total of 105,988 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 8,671 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 14,118 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. A further 95,691 people who tested positive have recovered.”

