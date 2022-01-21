COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue at TRU Williams Lake

Boosters, doses one and two are being administered

Scott Novakowski, left, receives his COVID-19 booster administered by registered nurse Pam Bernier at the Thompson Rivers University community clinic on Friday, Jan. 21. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The TRU community COVID-19 vaccination clinic is underway in Williams Lake, with an anticipated 400 people with appointments Friday, Jan. 21.

Since Wednesday, Jan. 12, the community clinic re-opened at the site and again has Canadian Red Cross personnel assisting.

The next clinics are scheduled for Jan. 26 and 28, Feb. 2, 4 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People wanting boosters are required to make an appointment. Dose one and two are available by walk-in, although appointments are advised.

For children five to 11, appointments must be booked.

To register for a vaccine online go to getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or phone if you don’t have a personal health number by calling 1-833-838-2323 or by visiting the Service BC office.

Vaccine clinics will be held again at Williams Lake Public Health on Feb. 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24.

A clinic will also be held in Big Lake on Thursday, Jan. 27 at the Big Lake Ranch Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

People wanting boosters are required to make an appointment, while dose one and two are available by walk-in.

For children five to 11, appointments must be booked as well.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, in the Cariboo Chilcotin region as of Jan. 18, 80 per cent of people 12 years and older have received one vaccine, 76 per cent have received two doses and 27 per cent of children five to 11 have received one dose.

During the week of Jan. 9 to 15 there were 25 positive cases reported in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

READ MORE: More in-school clinics could be key to raising vaccination rates for kids: doctors

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 fifth wave continues to decline, 15 more deaths



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake