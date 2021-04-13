COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to Wells

Vaccine to be available for anyone 18+

A Northern Health vaccination clinic is set for the Wells Community Hall on Tuesday, April 20. (Photo submitted)

Anyone 18 and older in Wells can now call to book their COVID-19 shot.

A vaccination clinic is set to run at the Wells Community Hall on Tuesday, April 20.

“Because of our smaller populations in the north, the info on this poster might be different from the provincial vaccination schedule,” Northern Health said in the jointly released bulletin with the First Nations Health Authority and Métis Nation British Columbia.

Vaccines will only be given at the clinic to people living in Wells, Bowron and Barkerville.

The small town that lies east of Quesnel in the foothills of the Cariboo Mountains near the end of Highway 26 has a population of 217 people, according to Statistics Canada 2016 Census.

In the summer, Wells is normally brimming of activity, where Barkerville Historic Town is less than a ten-minute drive.

As B.C. faces a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said we need to focus on the things that will slow the spread and break the chains of transmission.

Since Monday, April 12, more than one million people in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose from the disease, in which over 112,800 positive cases have been identified.

Registration is not expected to open for British Columbians aged 40 and older until Monday, April 19.

