Beginning Saturday, March 21, the Real Canadian Wholesale Club will be offering the first hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for seniors or people who have accessibility needs. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: Seniors hour established at Real Canadian Wholesale Club Williams Lake

People over 55 or with accessibility issues will be able to shop 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A third store in Williams Lake is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by reserving the first hour of the day for seniors or people with accessibility issues to shop.

The Real Canadian Wholesale Club confirmed it will begin offering an hour for seniors from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily,

Staring March 21, the general public can shop from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In order to observe social distancing, there will be a maximum of 100 customers allowed into the store at one time, noted a sign posted outside the front entrance Friday evening, adding the staff apologized for any inconvenience the new rules might cause anyone and that staff appreciated the public’s understanding.

On Thursday, Save-on-Foods introduced a similar schedule with a 7:00 a.m to 8:00 slot set aside for seniors, those with disabilities or who are vulnerable. The store’s hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the general public, Monday through Sunday.

Shopper’s Drug Mart was the first store in Williams Lake to set the first hour for seniors when it opens at 8:00 a.m.

