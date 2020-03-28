A tent being set up outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake by Saturday morning will be used for screening patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: Screening tent going up outside of Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Tent for patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms referred by health care provider

Workers are setting up a tent outside Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake that will be used for screening patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms who have been referred by a health care provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interior Health confirmed in a statement the tent will serve as a triage zone for patients with respiratory conditions as a way to prevent the crossover patients with other medical conditions using the hospital.

Lab outpatient blood draws may also occur in this triage area, the statement added.

As of Saturday at 9 a.m. the tent in Williams Lake was not ready for use yet, however, a nurse wearing masks and gloves was outside the front door of the hospital talking with a patient.

Read more: Triage tent being set up at 100 Mile District General Hospital

During a virtual town hall meeting with Interior Health Authority officials held Friday evening, Susan Brown, IHA president and CEO and Dr. Sue Pollock, IHA chief medical officer, answered questions about the region’s pandemic response to date.

Across Interior Health jurisdiction, there are 10 facilities capable of COVID-19 testing and hundreds of tests have already been completed, according to Pollock.

Read more: Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

When asked a question posed by the Tribune about whether health care professionals in the Williams Lake area are being told of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Brown replied only if they are ‘actually’ caring for someone that is positive they would know that to protect themselves and other patients around them.

“But it’s not openly disclosed in the community,” Brown confirmed, reiterating what she had said earlier in the town hall about the need for people to feel safe and to be able to come forward and be tested.

According to the latest update from the provincial government released on Friday, there are 70 positive COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, which are part of the total 792 cases across B.C.

With files from Patrick Davies, 100 Mile House Free Press

With files from Trevor Crawley, Cranbrook Townsmen


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

Just Posted

‘Big appreciation sound-off’ planned to honour Williams Lake health care providers

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. going through the Cariboo Memorial Hospital parking lot

COVID-19: Screening tent going up outside of Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Tent for patients with mild to moderate respiratory symptoms referred by health care provider

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Williams Lake business discovers front door lock removed

Even if business are closed due to COVID-19, they need to check buildings: Nick Sardy

Back to school: District 27 workforce to provide critical support during COVID-19 pandemic

Superintendent Chris van der Mark said he hopes the district can be a source of calm for communities

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Most Read