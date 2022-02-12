.

.

COVID-19: School District 27 hands out rapid tests to staff

The more than 800 staff members in SD27 will receive two tests each

School District 27 (SD27) has received more than 1,600 rapid antigen tests to distribute to its staff.

The more than 800 staff members in SD27 will receive two tests each. The move is part of a province-wide initiative to provide the test kits to the kindergarten-to-Grade 12 (K-12) sector for use by staff, teachers and administrators with symptoms of COVID-19.

Supt. Chris van der Mark said the district is faring “OK” during the latest wave of COVID-19 as far as staff and students being away due to illness. So far there have been no functional closures in Cariboo Chilcotin public schools.

“We’re doing OK. It certainly does vary site-to-site,” said van der Mark. “People are all working hard whether that’s through transportation or at the school level to make sure we don’t have to entertain either a cancellation of bus runs or functional closures so far.”

Van der Mark noted he is appreciative of the efforts to date, which have seen district administration stepping in to assist school staff, principals filling in for teachers and so on to keep students in classrooms.

”Pretty proud of the effort that has been undertaken and the teamwork – it’s been extraordinary.”

