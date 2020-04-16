School speed zones are in effect near Marie Sharpe and Mountview Elementary Schools in Williams Lake, other areas have after-hour speed limits. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19 puts stop on school speed zones unless a school is providing childcare

Marie Sharpe, Mountview schools providing care for children of essential service workers

School speed zones in Williams Lake are not in effect unless a school is providing childcare services to essential workers.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said Marie Sharpe and Mountview Elementary Schools do have children on site who will be playing inside and out, so school speed limit zones apply in those two areas.

Other school zones are on perpetual after-hour speed limits as long as COVID-19 precautions keep students at home.

Const. Colin Champagne encouraged motorists to be mindful where children are playing.

On March 20 all City playgrounds were closed to ensure public safety.

Read more: COVID-19: Williams Lake closes playgrounds, while trails, public parks remain open

Champagne said traffic infractions are down because the roads are quieter due to people isolating.

He reminded residents to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables inside them.

“Break and enters are up,” he said.

On Wednesday, RCMP announced five people were arrested for suspected drug trafficking in Williams Lake after police executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Broadway Avenue South.

Read more: Police target growing property crime problem in Williams Lake, arrest five for suspected drug trafficking

Pelley said property crimes are up and he will be preparing his monthly crime stats report for release some time next week.


