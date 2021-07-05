COVID-19 pandemic saw birth rates fluctuate in Central Cariboo

We compared the numbers in 2021 to the last two years

Katie Williams with her four-and-a-half month old son Kayes Meldrum. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Birth rates during the COVID-19 pandemic for the Williams Lake area fluctuated when compared to the previous two years.

According to the BC Government births by local area database there were 232 babies born in the Central Cariboo and Chilcotin in 2020, down from 276 in 2019.

As of June 28 2021, there were 106 babies born in the region.

Meldrum Creek resident Katie Williams and her four-and-a-half month old son Hayes Meldrum were in the outside seating of a cafe visiting a friend enjoying the sunshine.

“Being out of town it is definitely important to get out and socialize, but it is difficult because of COVID,” Williams Lake, noting her decision to have a child had nothing to do with the pandemic.

Comparing babies born each month, in January 2021 there were 24 babies born, in January 2020 there were 19 and in January 2019 there were 31.

In February 2021, there were 21 babies born, in February 2020 there were 18 and in February 2019 there were 16.

March 2021 saw 15 births, March 2020 saw 20, both years down from March 2019 when 29 babies were born.

April 2021’s total birth number was 21, compared to 31 in April 2020 and 19 in April 2019.

May 2021 saw 22 births, compared to 21 in May 2020 and 20 in May 2019.



