Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan

Interior Health has declared the outbreaks in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna

Multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The entire facility of long-term care at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Nov. 8.

In Summerland, the entire long term care facility of Dr. Andrew Pavillion has been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak since Oct. 31.

At the Penticton Regional Hospital David E. Kampe tower level 6 and the rehab unit are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. The David E. Kampe tower declared the outbreak on Nov. 8, while the rehab unit declared an outbreak on Nov. 2.

There are no other outbreaks within the Interior Health region at this time.

READ MORE: Every Saturday, in snow, -20 C, count on Pat Wand working the bottle drive at Penticton IGA

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCOVID-19KelownaPentictonSeniorsSummer

Previous story
Canada ‘has become the place that can’t get anything done,’ Pierre Poilievre tells B.C. crowd
Next story
Highway 8 reopens after being closed for 361 days due to flooding

Just Posted

Bella Coola RCMP seize drugs and cash during traffic stop on Highway 20 at Hagensborg on Monday, Nov. 7. (RCMP photo)
Bella Coola RCMP seize drugs, cash during traffic stop in Hagensborg

Megan Monds, left, plays Cheryl and Keegan Follack plays Betty in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre production of Buying the Moose which opens Nov. 9, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Studio Theatre play Buying the Moose brings light and laughter

RCMP enlisted the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Anahim Lake area. She was located early this week, according to RCMP. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Woman missing in Anahim Lake area found safe

Stockings decorated the piano on the main stage at the Medieval Market. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake and area holiday craft fairs coming up