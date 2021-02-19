A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Canim Lake

66 cases and two deaths linked to outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak that claimed the lives of two Tsq’escen’emc (Canim Lake Band) elders has been declared over.

Interior Health (IH) made the announcement Friday, Feb. 19 just over a month after an outbreak was identified when 32 people in the community of 228 northeast of 100 Mile House had tested positive.

“Tsq’escen is proud of the efforts made by community members to deal with the outbreak, and now finally the outbreak conclusion, with invaluable help from IH; even though grieving the loss of two elders, one within community and the other an urban member,” Chief Helen Henderson said in a news release.

A total of 66 cases and two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

Read More: Canim Lake Band grieves loss of second Elder due to COVID-19

Susan Brown, president and CEO of IH, applauded everyone who had worked together and offered her condolences to the families and loved ones of those who passed away.

“We would like to thank the Canim Lake First Nation and Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for their decisive action and efforts towards ending this COVID-19 outbreak,” Brown stated.

“This has been a challenging time for Canim Lake and the nearby community of 100 Mile House.”

Although the outbreak has been declared over, IH warns COVID-19 continues to circulate throughout the region.

Read More: 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

