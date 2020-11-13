(Google Maps)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Sun Pointe Village long-term care home in Kelowna.

Interior Health (IH) announced the outbreak Friday (Nov. 13) afternoon, stating the outbreak occurred in the Belgo unit of the 100-bed facility.

This information comes as a result of a thorough public health investigation by the health authority.

According to IH, one staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no residents have tested positive for or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

To date, no long-term care residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at any homes in the health region.

The health authority continues to monitor the situation. They are directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, to ensure they’re taking appropriate precautions including self-isolation or monitoring as required.

Interior Health explained it continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

  • Ensuring long-term care staff are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).
  • Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on individuals who have any COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on its public website at www.interiorhealth.ca.

Most Read