COVID-19 outbreak declared at Canim Lake as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Multiple health agencies are working together to bring additional resources to support the Canim Lake Band, where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared, due to what Interior Health describes as “rapid spread.”

IH declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the community, located approximately 40 kilometres east of 100 Mile House, on Monday, Jan. 11, after identifying 32 positive cases.

The outbreak comes three days after Canim Lake Band launched a community-wide lockdown Jan. 8 after the number of positive cases rose to nine.

“We are advising members to be prepared for at least one month,” said CLB emergency operations centre communications officer Demian Pettman.

Read More: UPDATE: Canim Lake Band focused on keeping members at home

IH is overseeing COVID-19 outreach testing, contact tracing, transportation and isolation for affected individuals with support from local community health services and noted the extraordinary efforts of CLB to ensure public health and safety.

Outbreak response activities are being co-ordinated together with CLB, IH, the First Nations Health Authority, Emergency Management BC and others.

“Although this outbreak is being declared in Canim Lake, increased COVID-19 activity is being broadly detected throughout the 100 Mile House region,” IH stated.

Read More: ‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
