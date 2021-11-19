COVID-19 outbreak at Deni House declared over

There were three deaths connected to the outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at Deni House in Williams Lake first declared on Oct. 19, 2021 was declared over on Nov. 5.

“There were two positive staff cases, 11 positive resident cases and three deaths associated with the outbreak at Deni House,” a media spokesperson for Interior Health (IH) confirmed.

According to IH, there are currently four elementary schools within School District 27 with COVID-19 exposures.

Chilcotin Road Elementary School had potential exposures Nov. 2, 3 and 4.

Marie Sharpe Elementary School had potential exposures Nov. 3, 5, 8 and 9.

Mountview Elementary School had potential exposures Nov. 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

150 Mile House School had potential exposures on Nov. 4 and 5.

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region, which includes the Williams Lake area but not 100 Mile House or Quesnel, there were 58 new cases of the virus confirmed.

Between January 2020 and October 2021, the region had 1,341 positive cases documented.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 9. 71 per cent of Cariboo-Chilcotin residents 12 years of age and older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 72 per cent of residents 18 years of age and older.

