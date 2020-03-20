Real estate sales are a bit down in Langley from last January. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

COVID-19: Northern real estate board ‘strongly recommends’ no more open houses

‘It’s crazy, crazy times,’ says Court Smith

The BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB) has strongly recommended members suspend all open houses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Board supports the health authorities’ call for social distancing and other measures aimed at protecting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” notes President Leah Mayer. “I know that our members have already made changes in their practice to protect their clients and others.”

Most members stopped holding open houses before the recommendation and are actively ensuring additional protective measures during showings such as expanding virtual tours or presentations, Mayer noted.

BCNREB past president Court Smith, owner and managing broker of RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty, said his staff are mostly working remotely, they are not hosting any open houses and he encourages everyone to follow to the directives of government surrounding the pandemic.

“It’s crazy, crazy times,” Smith said Friday.

Smith said BCNREB recently relaxed the rules to allow listings to be designated “no showings” while remaining on the MLS® system.

As far as the local market goes, Smith said some deals have fallen through due to the recent lay offs from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to have an impact — we just don’t know what yet.”

The BC Northern Real Estate Board (BC Northern) is a REALTOR® association of 390 members that serves the real estate needs of the communities from Fort Nelson in the north to 100 Mile House in the south and from the Alberta border to Haida Gwaii.

Most Read