COVID-19: New system in Wells helps neighbours check up on each other

A green square in your window means your household is well; a red square means you need assistance

To help residents communicate with each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, the District of Wells is asking people to put a green square in a window that is visible from the street if their household is well and a red square in the window if they need assistance. The squares are stapled together, with green on one side and red on the other, so they can be flipped over if the situation changes. (Photo submitted)

In Wells, a new system is being implemented to help neighbours check on neighbours while self-isolating and maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The District of Wells has supplied each household with an 8.5-inch-by-11-inch square that has a green square with a checkmark stapled together with a red square with an X.

In an effort to help all area residents in communicating with one another, the District is asking residents to please place a green square in a window that is visible from the street if their household is well, has supplies and does not need assistance.

If a household is in need of assistance — if someone is in medical distress, they are running out of supplies or they don’t have enough medical supplies — residents are asked to change the green square for a red square. In a memo to residents that accompanied the squares, the District of Wells says District staff and first responders still encourage residents to call or email, a well as placing the red square on the window.

Read More: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy fire chief

“Neighbours, please call your neighbours/friends/family who display a red square to also check in,” states the memo. “While District staff and first responders strive to be diligent, we are only so many people, and it never hurts to ensure someone knows your neighbour is in need. This is going to be a team effort. Please also keep up with the Buddy Program. Together, we can all get through this pandemic.”

The District of Wells is encouraging everybody to have a buddy system and to check in on neighbours, family and friends who are self-isolating or have difficulties with getting their own supplies. As well, the District is encouraging those who are self-isolating to please email or call to let District staff know so they can keep a list of those who may need extra assistance with the supplies they need and to keep local first responders up to date.

In the memo, District staff also shares the most common symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing at rest — and notes people may be sick with the virus for one to 14 days before developing symptoms. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, they are encouraged to call the Northern Health Help Line at 1-844-645-7811.

Read More: Triage tent going up outside of Cariboo Memorial Hospital

District staff is also asking people who have travelled out of country or to high-risk areas within Canada to self-isolate in their home for 14 days and ask a friend, neighbour or District staff to assist in delivering the supplies they may need.

Those who need assistance are encouraged to contact District of Wells staff at 250-994-3330 or admin1@wells.ca or clerk@wells.ca; Chief Administrative Officer Donna Forseille at 250-316-6526, Fire Chief Carrie Chard at 250-994-3332 or 250-991-9332 or carriechard@barkerville.ca or the RCMP Detachment at 250-994-3314.

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video



editor@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus