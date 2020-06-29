Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Canada is moving “in the right direction” when it comes to its fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Trudeau said during a press conference at Rideau Cottage Monday (June 29).

Trudeau said the progress comes as a result of Canadians listening to public health directions and that despite “some hotspots, nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining over time.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has had 103,250 cases so far, with 64 per cent of those having recovered. As of Monday, 8,522 people have died due to the virus.

Tam said that of the cases so far, 15 per cent have needed hospitalization and just over three per cent have required intensive care.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

Just Posted

Williams Lake pickleball players aim to net permanent courts in the city

Club suggests at Kiwanis Park tennis courts, City staff will pursue options

FOREST INK: Douglas fir forests fight back from fir bark beetles, defoliating insects, wildfires

Douglas fir forests continue to be attacked by fir bark beetles

RANCH MUSINGS: Boys, bears and a brave girl

There is not much choice with the closure of schools and reduction of social contact

Downtown Williams Lake embarking on rejuvinating heritage signage

With Rural Dividend grant funding, plus support from the City, 28 signs are being replaced

B.C. Interior First Nation eyes own cannabis operation for economic, medicinal benefit

Kukpi7 (Chief) Patrick Harry says cannabis could assist with trauma recovery, pain relief

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Noise levels have dropped by about 75%

Most Read