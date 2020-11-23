COVID-19 case confirmed at Lake City Secondary School, Williams Lake campus

The individual is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams

The high school in Williams Lake has its first case of COVID-19.

In a news release Monday, Nov. 23, School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark said Interior Health Authority confirmed “a member of our Lake City Secondary (WL Campus) school community has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing,” notes van der Mark.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Lake City Secondary will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so children and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Van der Mark said the school and school district will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to its school community.

