COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Horsefly Elementary Jr Secondary School

A COVID-19 exposure has been confirmed at Horsefly Elementary Jr. Secondary School Jan. 15 2021. (Black Press Media photo)

One intermediate class is self-isolating after a confirmed COVID-19 exposure at Horsefly Elementary Jr Secondary.

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark confirmed the families impacted were contacted Thursday evening, Jan. 15, 2021.

The small, rural school east of Williams Lake is the fifth school in the district with a COVID exposure since classes resumed Jan. 4 following the Christmas break.

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School in 100 Mile House had a potential exposure event Jan. 4 and 5, Skyline Alternate School and Marie Sharpe had an potential exposure event Jan. 5 and Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus had a potential exposure Jan. 6 and 7.

All schools remain open and operating.

