The Williams Lake Court House. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

COVID-19 delays opening of Indigenous Court in Williams Lake

A new opening date is unknown

The grand opening of B.C.’s long awaited Indigenous Court in Williams Lake has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus.

The May 1 opening of the Williams Lake Indigenous Court has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s directions to limit gatherings at this time, said the Ministry of Attorney General.

Samantha Dick is the executive director of Yeqox Nilin Justice Society and has been an advocate for the Indigenous Court, which aims to reduce the over representation of Indigenous peoples in B.C. jails by providing meaningful, culturally appropriate alternative sentencing.

“When we first started hearing more about how serious the COVID-19 situation was I had no problems postponing it due to the safety and health concerns of our elders and anyone who wanted to attend,” said Dick.

“It is a shame that we have to postpone but there’s nothing we really can do about that. We just have to play it day by day, week by week, and then hopefully when we are able to start going back to work we can start planning again on when the new grand opening and first sitting will be in Williams Lake.”

Read More: Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The new opening date is unknown. The Ministry said the British Columbia Provincial Court Chief Judge will base this decision on information from the government and Dr. Henry.

Ten elders from across the Cariboo Chilcotin region received training in advance of the opening.

“I think when we do get the go ahead and the timeline of when the Indigenous Court will have its first sitting in Williams Lake I want to do a meet and greet with all the elders,” Dick said. “I know they all know each other but just so they can see the faces of who was chosen to sit on that table and we can discuss the ceremony and any questions or concerns that they may have.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Asian celebs work to combat racist attacks amid pandemic

Just Posted

COVID-19 delays opening of Indigenous Court in Williams Lake

A new opening date is unknown

RCMP looking for Quesnel man, who is awaiting trial for serious assault

Police say Kelly Gerk may be in the Quesnel or Prince George area after leaving treatment centre

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

City of Williams Lake: Residents urged to continue reducing water use

City releases more information around river valley situation

BC SPCA offering support to pet owners with homes threatened by flooding in Williams Lake area

Anyone needing assistance is ask to call the centre at 1-855-622-7722

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Gift card program helps support Love Northern BC businesses amid pandemic

Gift card purchases will provide cash flow for small businesses hit by closures and curtailments

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

‘Enough is enough’: Haida Gwaii rallies to send non-resident ferry traffic back to terminal

Leaders, locals gathered at terminal and near Haida Heritage Centre; no non-residents were on board

Day of Mourning to be held virtually

Tomorrow, April 28, marks the National Day of Mourning which will not publicly take place

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

Most Read