COVID-19 contact tracing underway north of Williams Lake at Xat’sull

Member tests positive after having flu like symptoms

Xat’sull First Nation (Soda Creek Indian Band) is the second Indigenous community within the Cariboo to recently confirm a potential COVID-19 exposure.

A positive case of the potentially deadly virus was identified Dec. 23.

In a statement issued before Christmas Eve, Xat’sull Chief Sheri Sellars and Coun. said every precaution is being taken to stop the spread.

Exposure is described as limited after a member self-isolated and was tested after experiencing flu like symptoms.

Read More: 49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Posted by Xatśūll – Cmetēm on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Sellars and Coun. urged vigilance and said to follow the words of B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry: “Be kind, be calm and be safe.”

Contact tracing and further measures to identify any other risk of exposure will be conducted by Interior Health and Three Corners.

Non-residents attempting meanwhile to enter Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation southwest of Williams Lake are currently being denied access.

The semi-remote Indigenous community near the Fraser River identified a positive COVID-19 case on Dec.18 after a on-reserve member returning from Kamloops tested for the disease after having signs of pneumonia.

SXFN has issued this release alerting members and the public of increased travel restrictions in and out of the community.

Posted by NStQ Treaty Group on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

