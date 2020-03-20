Due to COVID-19 concerns, the expansion project at Pinnacle Renewable Energy in Williams Lake is on hold, while production continues at the plant. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Pinnacle construction on hold in Williams Lake due to COVID-19, operations continue

Company does not anticipate demand for pellets to be impacted

Production continues at Pinnacle Renewable Energy in Williams Lake while the dryer upgrade expansion project has been put on hold due to COVID-19 precautions.

“The Williams Lake facility continues to operate with the current dryer in place, the dryer upgrade project has been put on hold until equipment vendors can be onsite for commissioning purposes without any restrictions,” the company noted in a press release.

From an economic perspective, Pinnacle stated it does not expect demand for pellets to be impacted as the company has long-term take or pay contracts with its customers in place, and in the event power consumption declines, it is expected that use of other non-renewable fuels will be reduced ahead of any reduction in wood pellet use.

However, in the event of a possible recession due to the COVID-19 health threat, demand for lumber could be reduced, thereby impacting the supply of sawmill residual fibre.

“Pinnacle’s Management team continues to monitor the situation around the COVID-19 health threat and the potential impacts to the business, our employees and communities,” stated Rob McCurdy, chief executive officer of Pinnacle.

Social distancing is in place at the work site in Williams Lake.

Read more: Expansion underway at Pinnacle Renewable Energy plant in Williams Lake


