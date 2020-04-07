COVID-19: City of Williams Lake issues reminder for residents to keep socially distant

The City is reminding residents to stay socially distance and only go out when necessary to stay safe from COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo)

The City of Williams Lake would like to remind all residents about the importance of physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This may mean making changes in everyday routines to minimize close contact with others. Here are some of the ways we can all practice physical distancing:

• Greet with a wave instead of a handshake, a kiss or a hug

• Stay home as much as possible, including for meals and entertainment

• Grocery shop once per week, and only send one family member

• Take public transportation during off-peak hours

• Conduct virtual meetings

• Host virtual playdates for your kids

• Use technology to keep in touch with friends and family

• Use food delivery services or online shopping

• Exercise at home or outside

• Work from home

“We are very fortunate to have so many great outdoor recreation areas right around town, including Scout Island, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy them during this time; however, please do it safely,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “The City does not want to have to close access to these amenities, but we are monitoring them closely to ensure that physical distancing is being observed. So if you want to keep the trails and parks open, keep six feet apart and don’t meet in large groups.”

The City has also imposed a special regulation at the tennis courts that restricts the use to only eight users at any one time. This regulation will be monitored and enforced as needed.

If you believe that physical distancing is not being followed, or you see any of the closed City facilities being utilized please contact the City of Williams Lake’s Emergency Operations Centre at 250.392.2364, from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City will update its residents as soon as any developments occur. For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

