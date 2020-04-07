The City is reminding residents to stay socially distance and only go out when necessary to stay safe from COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo)

COVID-19: City of Williams Lake issues reminder for residents to keep socially distant

The City has imposed a special regulation at the tennis courts

The City of Williams Lake would like to remind all residents about the importance of physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This may mean making changes in everyday routines to minimize close contact with others. Here are some of the ways we can all practice physical distancing:

• Greet with a wave instead of a handshake, a kiss or a hug

• Stay home as much as possible, including for meals and entertainment

• Grocery shop once per week, and only send one family member

• Take public transportation during off-peak hours

• Conduct virtual meetings

• Host virtual playdates for your kids

• Use technology to keep in touch with friends and family

• Use food delivery services or online shopping

• Exercise at home or outside

• Work from home

“We are very fortunate to have so many great outdoor recreation areas right around town, including Scout Island, and we want everyone to be able to enjoy them during this time; however, please do it safely,” said Mayor Walt Cobb. “The City does not want to have to close access to these amenities, but we are monitoring them closely to ensure that physical distancing is being observed. So if you want to keep the trails and parks open, keep six feet apart and don’t meet in large groups.”

The City has also imposed a special regulation at the tennis courts that restricts the use to only eight users at any one time. This regulation will be monitored and enforced as needed.

If you believe that physical distancing is not being followed, or you see any of the closed City facilities being utilized please contact the City of Williams Lake’s Emergency Operations Centre at 250.392.2364, from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City will update its residents as soon as any developments occur. For up-to-date information regarding the local response to the COVID-19 situation, with relevant links to current information, visit www.williamslake.ca/COVID-19.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16
Next story
As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Just Posted

COVID-19: City of Williams Lake issues reminder for residents to keep socially distant

The City has imposed a special regulation at the tennis courts

Northern Sea Wolf service suspended for 2020; Nimpkish to serve route

The decision to suspend the route comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

Second health care salute being planned for Williams Lake

‘We wanted to show everyone that we are going to be here through the whole pandemic’: CCSAR

Women win provincial award for Williams Lake Farmers Market work

Co-market managers Jane Bowser and Barb Scharf share the honour

WLIB breaks ground on $8 million-plus administration building construction project

Safety precautions will be in place to protect workes on site against COVID-19

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recovered

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

N95 masks on the way for Canada after 3M reaches deal with White House

The Trump White House had ordered 3M to stop shipping masks to Canada

COLUMN: The other graph that shows B.C. can beat COVID-19

Is the curve being flattened? data on hospitalizations provides a crucial answer.

Most Read