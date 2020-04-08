In response to COVID-19, Central Mountain Air is suspending scheduled flights from April 11 through to June 7, and the Quesnel Regional Airport’s Main Terminal will be closed to the public, effective April 10. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer file photo)

COVID-19: Central Mountain Air suspending flights, effective April 11

The airline is suspending scheduled flights through to June 7

Central Mountain Air is temporarily suspending flights, beginning April 11.

Scheduled flights from April 11 through June 7 will be suspended, while charters remain available, according to an update on the airline’s website.

“As we continue to address the unprecedented challenges the current COVID-19 health crisis presents, Central Mountain Air (CMA) is taking dramatic measures to protect our business, employees, customers and the larger communities we serve,” the update states.

CMA is asking passengers to only contact the call centre within seven days of their scheduled departure due to higher-than-normal call volume. If your flight is affected by these schedule changes, you can expect a call from the CMA reservations team.

The CMA call centre is available Sunday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult time,” says CMA. “Rest assured our team is devoted to ensuring our serviced communities are impacted as little as possible. We will keep you updated on any future changes as the global COVID-19 situation rapidly develops, and we urge you to take the critical precautions outlined by the [World Health Organization] and Public Health Agency of Canada.”

To learn more about CMA’s COVID-19 Flex Change and Cancellation Policy, visit flycma.com/covid-19-flex-booking-policy.

Along with this change in CMA service, as of April 10, the Quesnel Regional Airport’s Main Terminal will be closed to the public until further notice.

On March 24, Pacific Coastal suspended all network operations and stated in a news release it is anticipated service will resume on May 3, 2020.

