COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

Those who went downtown Kelowna and near the city’s waterfront from June 25 to July 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Interior Health’s (IH) communicable disease unit (CDU) has been made aware of a number of positive COVID-19 cases after attending private gatherings and visiting businesses (restaurants, bars, etc.) over these dates.

Of specific concern is Canada Day and holiday weekend events.

There are eight cases identified to date, six of the individuals are those who reside outside of Interior Health. IH continues to work with other jurisdictions to determine the source of disease for these cases.

Public health contact tracing is underway and, if IH is made aware of potential exposures to COVID-19, CDU will be reaching out directly to ask those individuals to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, given the number of cases and potential locations involved, IH is urging anyone who participated in events over these dates to monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19. A list of testing and assessment centres is available here.

Testing is not recommended for people who have no symptoms.

IH is reminding everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

READ MORE: Pedestrian numbers skyrocket on car free Bernard Avenue

READ MORE: B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus