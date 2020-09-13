COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bella Coola; Nuxalk Nation on lockdown

The Nuxalk Nation EOC has confirmed two self-reported cases in the community

The Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre has confirmed there are two active cases of COVID-19 in the community. In a notice posted on Saturday, September 12, the EOC reported that two people have self-reported testing positive for the virus and that community members who have been possibly exposed are self-isolating.

The Nation has announced a community lockdown for two weeks with a curfew of 9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily. The EOC is requesting that everyone wear masks while in public, not travelling unless it’s essential, and not welcoming visitors from out of town for at least two weeks.

Closures of Nuxalk-run schools have already been announced, with the Nuxalk College and Acwsalcta Schools effectively closed until October 5, said the Nuxalk Acwsalcmalslayc Academy of Learning Society (NAALS). The Nuxalk Nation Administration (band office) is also closed for two weeks.

The two positive cases here are the second incident of COVID-19 on the central coast in less than a week. On September 9, the Heiltsuk Tribal Council confirmed that they also had positive test results in their community.

More to come.

CoronavirusFirst Nations