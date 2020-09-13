COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bella Coola; Nuxalk Nation on lockdown

The Nuxalk Nation EOC has confirmed two self-reported cases in the community

The Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre has confirmed there are two active cases of COVID-19 in the community. In a notice posted on Saturday, September 12, the EOC reported that two people have self-reported testing positive for the virus and that community members who have been possibly exposed are self-isolating.

The Nation has announced a community lockdown for two weeks with a curfew of 9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. daily. The EOC is requesting that everyone wear masks while in public, not travelling unless it’s essential, and not welcoming visitors from out of town for at least two weeks.

Closures of Nuxalk-run schools have already been announced, with the Nuxalk College and Acwsalcta Schools effectively closed until October 5, said the Nuxalk Acwsalcmalslayc Academy of Learning Society (NAALS). The Nuxalk Nation Administration (band office) is also closed for two weeks.

The two positive cases here are the second incident of COVID-19 on the central coast in less than a week. On September 9, the Heiltsuk Tribal Council confirmed that they also had positive test results in their community.

More to come.

CoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan
Next story
Aline Chretien, wife of former PM, dead at 84

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bella Coola; Nuxalk Nation on lockdown

The Nuxalk Nation EOC has confirmed two self-reported cases in the community

Smoky skies bulletin issued in Cariboo for next 24 to 72 hours

Areas at higher latitudes, such as Prince George, may also have smoke passing through the region

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club winding down on busy tournament season

It’s been a lively tournament season at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club

SMART 55: Survey to assess COVID-19 visiting restrictions for long-term care homes

The survey can be completed online at www.carehomevisits.ca

FOREST INK: Challenges of producing current forestry news

I’ve come to appreciate the work involved providing current and what I consider interesting articles

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Most Read